Letters to the Editor: Sept. 1

Climate change

The hard-nosed climate professors and Science Moms can probably manage if food and fuel prices triple, but most Arizonans can’t. Energy poverty is the only guaranteed outcome of their proposed “climate management” strategy. Even if they are right in presuming that human emissions of carbon dioxide are the global thermostat — tens of thousands of scientists disagree — their own models predict that draconian reductions would have a negligible effect on climate. They would, however, impoverish and actually starve millions.

Jane Orient

Midtown

Thank you, President Biden

We now have a real President that is steering our country in the right direction. Thank you, Joseph R. Biden!

No more having to be embarrassed on the world’s stage. No more corporate giveaways and unfair tax breaks. We have a real leader now, not a cartoon character.

Our economy has grown, unemployment rate keeps dropping, and our country is recovering from the Trump years.

Other recent accomplishments include an infrastructure deal and rejoining the Paris Climate Accord. We are now respected again in the world.

Let us move forward.

David Keating

Northeast side

‘Box-gate’

One could argue about the relevance and classification of the documents that #45 stole. It’s been reported that the files contained highly sensitive data.

The ex-president took something that didn’t belong to him, ignoring the Espionage Act. If Mr. Average Citizen did this, he would be clothed in a jumpsuit that’s the same color as “the Donald’s” hair. No one is above the law.

Just when the election deniers were losing some of their momentum, Trump sees the FBI “raid” as a way to play Mr. Martyr and paint himself as the victim. This has become yet another cause for a fundraiser to line his own pockets. It also acts as a rallying cry for his cult followers. They are advocating harm to the FBI and DOJ and abolishment of the current Espionage Act. The default of these extremists is always violence.

I fear Jan. 6 was but a dress rehearsal.

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

Yes to Nickerson in LD 17

I will vote for Pastor Mike Nickerson for state Senate in LD 17 and his plans for education, personal freedom, water security, voting rights, health care and gun safety. I will not vote for Justine Wadsack and her Tucson Trump MAGA election lie, Arizona Patriots, Purple Parents, QAnon, white quasi-religious nationalist, anti-government agenda. She fights abortion rights, even if raped children and women have to carry the babies and if mothers who miscarry are to be arrested for murder. She opposes all gun controls, including tracking of ownership of any weapon. She fights for videotaping of Arizona teachers to make sure they are teaching her agenda. She wants to stop all federal money to Arizona for foster care and adoptions. She says nothing to make sure that there is enough water in Arizona. She does not talk to the media.

John Higgins

Southeast side

An explanation of Donald Trump?

I once was watching a show at a friend’s house called “Hoarders.” A woman was literally crawling over trash to get to the kitchen. It was sad. I don’t remember the ending, but it was shocking to see this.

Nearly all people collect things, but when times get tough, most sell their items. But not hoarders. Hoarders have a very strong emotional attachment to their items. By taking the items away, a hoarder can be traumatized into depression, even if they know they need to quit hoarding.

Unfortunately, Trump is a hoarder in denial. Unlike the television show where the hoarders have one home, Trump’s real-life hoarding could range further than just Mar-a-Lago. He has plenty of space to keep even more than what the FBI has found already. Most importantly, what Trump hoarded was never really his.

Maybe Trump’s father’s berating and degrading of Trump’s brother, Fred Trump Jr., into alcoholism and early death has affected Donald’s actions more than Donald wants to admit.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Dems should thank Supreme Court

I think Democrats should be thankful to the Supreme Court and Trump. The projected red wave of Republicans sweeping Congress is gone. Why? Because of the Supreme Court’s decisions on abortion and concealed carry of firearms for self defense outside the home, angering Democrats and energizing them to vote. Trump-endorsed Republican Senate candidates Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania, Hershel Walker in Georgia and Blake Masters here (Kari Lake for governor, too) will lose badly.

If Democrats retain their majority in the House of Representatives and gain a couple Senate seats, negating Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, then look out! The Senate filibuster will be eliminated, allowing for the Democrats’ leftist agenda to be passed, citizenship for millions here illegally, billions in taxes and spending, depressing the economy and causing higher inflation, repealing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act that will put the firearms industry out of business, banning semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines, turning current owners into criminals, banning future manufacturing of petroleum-based automobiles, and more government control over your life.

Audrey Flowers

Midtown

Discard these Crazy Eights!

Crazy Eights is a card game in which the object is to be the first player to discard all their cards. Speaking as a Democrat, it’s way past time for Arizona Republicans to reclaim the Grand Old Party and discard all the Crazy Eight candidates running for office this November.

From the top of the ticket down to those in LD 17, they embrace election lies and conspiracy theories. The Crazy Eight are: Blake Masters for U.S. Senate, Kari Lake for governor, Mark Finchem for secretary of state, Abe Hamadeh for attorney general, Tom Horne for superintendent of public instruction, Justine Wadsack for Arizona state Senate in LD 17, and Rachel Jones and Cory McGarr for Arizona state Representatives in LD17.

If you’re a Republican who wants to return to traditional conservative GOP values, I urge you to not vote for these people. In fact, you might even consider voting Democrat up and down the ballot to keep our democracy alive.

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Protecting our democracy

Biden is set to give a prime-time TV address about protecting our Democracy and rule of law. He of course is directing that at Republicans, namely the 70 million who voted for Trump. This same narrative could apply to Democrats, who called Trump’s election illegitimate. Followed by a de facto coup attempt to kick him out of office with Mueller’s almost three-year “Russia collusion” investigation. Followed by a Democrat partisan impeachment. As for the rule of law, over the summer of 2020, there were riots by Democrats in cities across the country, many police officers injured and over 2 billion in property damages. Few were prosecuted. Then under Biden, we have had over 3.4 million people who have illegally entered the country, many allowed entry with dubious asylum claims. There have been no search warrants executed or indictments of Hunter Biden, and no prosecutions by USAG Garland of pro-abortion protesters at conservative Supreme Court justices’ homes. Yes, let’s protect our democracy and rule of law, from Democrats.

Alfred Chomski

Midtown

Build it and they will come

Re: the Aug. 14 article “City has $150M surplus to spend.”

To: The Mayors of Oro Valley and Tucson,

There was an article in the Star pertaining to doing something that would put “Tucson on the map.” There certainly is.

Build a TRAM up the west side of the Catalina mountain that leads to Mt. Lemmon. Cut through the “red tape” and get it built. The financial benefits would be exceedingly great and yearly, locals and visitors would have easy access to Mt. Lemmon without interruption.

Dennis Sabol