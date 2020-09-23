Letters to the Editor

When virus hit, Trump
thought only of himself
Donald Trump has tried to explain his disastrous response to the pandemic by saying he didn’t want to panic the nation. That would have been fine if he had followed that up with a scientifically coordinated plan to combat the virus, as many other world leaders did. Instead, he chose to call the virus a hoax.
Then, when it became obvious that the virus was not a hoax, he said it would mysteriously “disappear.” Any other competent president would have understood the seriousness of the situation, as Trump has acknowledged in his comments with Bob Woodward, and proceeded to develop a plan to minimize the damage to the nation.
Instead, Trump decided to develop a plan to minimize the damage to the stock market and his plans for reelection, thereby making him directly responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths in the U.S. Remember that when you vote in November.
Keith Zwickl
Foothills
Comments on military threaten future security
Our commander in chief doesn’t realize, or doesn’t care, that his offhand comments that members of the military are “suckers” and “losers” could have a ripple effect on military recruitment. A significant dip in recruitment today means less security for years to come.
You, Mr. President, may not be around then, but those of us who are will still be ruing the day you made those comments, if our country makes it that far.
Hollace Lyon
SaddleBrooke
Nov. 3, empty
the cesspool
Donald Trump violates his oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution, especially Article 1, Section 9, Clause 8, the Emoluments Clause, daily. He looks at everything for what’s in it for him. He could’ve saved thousands of American lives had he told the truth that he knew how dangerous COVID-19 is.
Is Bob Woodward any better? He recorded Trump saying he lied about the virus in February and March but didn’t divulge that until his book was coming out.
A presidential pardon would not be available if a wrongful-death suit was successful in a state court.
The White House, used as a political prop, violates the Hatch Act.
Incredibly, Attorney General Bill Barr has the DOJ defending Trump in a defamation suit claiming that when Trump insulted a woman that accused him of rape, it was done in his official capacity as president.
Vote out the Trump administration cesspool.
Dave Glicksman
North side
Wandering man
lucky to be alive
Saturday night, a good friend who has dementia, walked away from his home. He normally uses a walker or a cane. He took neither.
His wife called me. I told her to call 911 while I went looking for him. Within a half hour, we had eight or 10 Pima County patrol cars looking for him. Shortly, there was a fixed-wing plane, a helicopter, two squads of search-and-rescue teams and two search dogs assisting.
My friend had wandered about a mile, went into the backyard of an unoccupied home and fell. Eventually the police made cellphone contact with him but he had no idea where he was. Using cellphone trackers and a dog, the police found him. An ambulance arrived to check him out and take him home. He could have died.
We in Tucson are fortunate to have excellent fire, police, EMT and emergency rescue service. Thanks to all these wonderful people.
Craig Littlefield
Foothills
Americans need more self-respect
Have we, as American voters, become so disrespectful of ourselves that we accept the lies we are told daily rather than the proven facts available to us. Maybe it is past time that we do some thoughtful analysis as to why we take the “low road” instead of standing up for what we know and believe to be true. Politics is tough and abounds with truths and untruths.
It seems that we, as intelligent human beings, should strive to discern the difference and act accordingly. Democracy is precious and needs constant vigilance or it will be stealthily taken away from us. Vote with knowledge and your conscience.
Nadine Fork
Oro Valley
