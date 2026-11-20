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Arizona has mega-corporations wanting to build data centers in our state despite growing environmental issues.

The promoters tout the benefits of job creation while downplaying more salient aspects. An article in the Texas Tribune from November 17, 2026 should be an eye-opener for Texas and every other state.

In order to “bring jobs to your city” the mega-corporations want tax breaks or they will go someplace else. In Texas, according to the article, cities and counties gave away over $1 billion in local property tax revenues. In addition, the total number of jobs guaranteed by the 34 Texas data centers was 465! In El Paso, the data center will require enough power for 750,000 homes. Once constructed, the number of people required to run a data center is around 50-75.

Is giving away millions of dollars in tax revenues for less than 100 medium-wage jobs and depleting our water and energy resources really what we want for our future?

George Ball, PhD

Midtown