With the elections over, the Democrats are exposing their true intentions. They are proposing reparation payments, eliminating private ownership of guns, opening the border to illegal immigrants, and no penalty for crimes. Just to be clear, the voters decided that this was the direction they wanted to take the country based on promises by candidates. Based on observation of the consequences of past elections, it seems that the voters have no clue as to what damage each of these decisions will cause. Everyone complains about taxes, the deficit, and lack of safety on the streets. These complaints result from the consequences of decisions. If you run rampant on purchasing stuff on a credit card, do not be surprised when your credit card balance gets out of control. Taxes are the result of the government needing money to pay the taxpayer’s approved expenses so giving away freebies means someone has to pay.