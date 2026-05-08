When I hear a police helicopter and/or police sirens where I am at, I need to know what is going on. Previously, I could pull up dispatch and learn if it was a threat to my safety. This gave me peace of mind. Now, that is no longer an option and it makes me feel unsafe.

A Dashboard information site was set up for the public, but it is not helpful. From what I understand, the Dashboard updates every 30 minutes. It is designed for TPD data and not for citizens who need vital information as it is happening. If I can get Dashboard to align on a phone screen, the information is vague and unhelpful.

TPD has always been helpful with keeping citizens informed. Now we are in the dark and it makes us feel insecure. TPD must improve this. There are ways to design software that permits citizens to learn in real time what is going on around them without divulging information that jeopardizes police work.

Cheryl Kelli

Downtown