Tucson Unified School District needs to wait until after the new year to vote on school closures. With the recent election, it’s quite likely that money will begin to flow to our public schools again. As an itinerant music educator in TUSD for over 30 years, I taught at many of the mentioned schools, specifically Craigin, Hudlow, Steele (slated to close) as well as Booth-Fickett and Blenman (designated receiving schools). Merging and closing schools should be a last resort and it’s too soon to give up. I urge the TUSD Governing Board to postpone this decision so that our new State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ruiz, along with Governor Hobbs and Lieutenant Governor Giles, and the now majority Democratic Senate and House, can begin to explore how to fully-fund our public schools.