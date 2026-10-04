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I am writing to express my disgust at Juan Ciscomani for trying to convince voters to support him by blatantly lying about his opponent. Big yellow signs have popped up attacking Mendoza. If you get close enough to read the fine print, you will see they are funded by his campaign. And they lie.

One lie is "Mendoza is endorsed by Defund the Police.” There is no such entity as "Defund the Police" to endorse anyone. Mendoza’s actual comments in 2020 support more funding for police and for social services the police do not provide.

Moreover, Ciscomani's lies were debunked in American Vanguard’s March article “Right- Wing Media Misrepresents JoAnna Mendoza’s Stance on Police Funding.”

Ciscomani cannot run on his terrible record, so he has resorted to making things up about his opponent. We cannot let him keep conning voters.

For the truth, go to juanlies.com. Then join me in voting for JoAnna Mendoza to represent us in Congress.

KENNETH MINKOFF

Vail