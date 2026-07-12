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I am compelled to point out two serious and misleading errors in the Tucson/Region section article titled "Proposal would Put Voucher Changes on Ballot" published on July 4, 2026, and written by the usually accurate Howard Fischer.

First, in the section called "Meteoric Growth in Voucher Spending" on p. B4, the article says that vouchers now have an annual cost of $1 million. The actual current cost is $1 billion. A considerable difference and serious, misleading error.

Second, the very last paragraph in the article states that "Approval of the initiative would be the first time such a program was eliminated." This statement is flat wrong. The Protect Education Act will not eliminate vouchers. It establishes common sense reforms. Vouchers will remain available to all families making $150,000 or less annually.

These kinds of errors mislead voters. I believe the Star is supposed to be accurate and unbiased. Please retract the statements, preferably on the front page.

Nancy Smith

Midtown