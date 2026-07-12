DES required her mother-in-law to rewrite the letter six different times because it wasn’t formatted correctly, according to photos Paige shared with The Republic. When DES asked her to send a written, itemized statement for every time her brother had sent her money, it was the last straw.

“That's when I was like, this is ridiculous,” Paige said. “That was the first time I was ever asked to be as specific as that.”

The stress and the uncertainty were too much. So she gave up.

“I just — I gave up and I was like all right I'm gonna let it go and just let God handle this," Paige said.

Paige isn’t the only person to face inquiries like this. A May NBC article cited a woman who was asked to provide a statement from her father that the money he sent her was a gift and not a recurring payment.

'It’s a constant worry of, is my son going to eat this?'

The couple has turned to food banks to help feed their two kids, Isaac, 9, and Nico, 5. Nico has autism, which makes him sensitive to certain foods. The family has had to adapt to whatever is available in the food boxes they receive from food pantries. Because the food boxes often contain packets of tuna, for example, the whole family celebrated when Nico started being able to eat spaghetti with tuna.

“That was a big step for him,” Paige said. “It’s a constant worry of, is my son going to eat this? I don’t want him to go hungry.”

Brett does all the cooking for the family, since Paige is still mostly bedbound. Some nights, he’ll eat cans of beans with vegetables.