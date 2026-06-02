I believe that Justin Wilmeth doth protest too much in his article "Stop demonizing data centers". Here in the desert, pushback is about our extreme heat and conservation of precious water that should make it a no brainer. No one disagrees that data centers are necessary to power our digital devices, but putting them in an inhospitable climate like ours is not "Visionary" but predatory and a violation of good judgement. Their wells will still use water that we ourselves would use, and energy that could better serve our aging infrastructure. Our fears are not unfounded but based on experiences from all the other areas of the country that house data centers. A "torch & pitchfork mindset" is an ignorant slur we don't deserve.