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The University of Arizona has secured a $30 million federal grant to equip 3 ambulances with advanced medical capabilities. This is a noble cause, however my simple math figures each ambulance to cost $10 million each.

Wow! I am sure the $10 million each supports all kinds of staff and administrative people that can justify their existence. With the federal government involved, oversight is essential.

With $10 million, how many of the existing ambulances could be equipped with the advanced equipment along with enhanced training for the already capable paramedics? Again, $10 million each?

Imagine this situation spread throughout the country. This would be quite an endeavor much like the interstate highway system of the 50’s and 60’s with its huge cost.

We wonder why the U.S. has a $30 trillion deficit. The above example explains it perfectly.

Sound fiscal and monetary policies without pork barrel spending is necessary to curb the “we need more “not the “we need what is necessary” mentally.

Ed LeGendre

East side