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My education at Pima Community College helped shape my career, and I want to see that opportunity continue and reach even more students.

I began at Pima College, where affordable tuition, small classes and personal attention from faculty gave me a strong foundation before I continued at the University of Arizona and pursued graduate studies in business. With an 18-to-1 faculty-to-student ratio, Pima gives students access to focused instruction and attention.

That foundation contributed to a nearly 30-year career in medical sales and, eventually, building businesses of my own. As an entrepreneur and business owner, I understand the importance of a strong local workforce.

That’s why I support Proposition 430. With no state capital funding and federal funding facing cuts, PCC needs a reliable way to modernize aging facilities, address deferred maintenance and expand training in high-demand fields.

Investing in Pima Community College means investing in a stronger future for all of us. I urge voters to vote YES on Proposition 430.

Jose Rincon

Midtown