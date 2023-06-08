As a taxpayer, I was disappointed to read that the Arizona Board of Regents has approved the establishment of a new ASU Medical School. If the goal is to increase the number of physicians in Arizona, would it have not been more practical to have funded an expansion of the U of A Medical School that already exists in Tucson and Phoenix, has an existing faculty and is already accredited? An unnecessary duplication of state medical schools seems a waste of public resources. The last line of the article provides a clue to this otherwise perplexing decision: "...the addition of a medical school also burnishes the legacy of Crow..." The best interests of the citizens of Arizona should be the focus of the Board of Regents, not burnishing the legacy of a college president.