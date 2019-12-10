I consider myself a "good guy". My wife , an elementary school educator for 20 years, is also a "good guy". My brother in law, a retired Air Force Officer , and veteran of Desert Storm and Afghanistan is also a "good guy".
My Father a retired NYC Police Officer and Korean War Veteran , is also a "good guy". All of the "good guys" just mentioned have made mistakes and received speeding tickets for traffic violations . All of these individuals accepted responsibility for their mistakes and willingly and rightfully paid their citations.
Governor Doug Ducey has stated that since Col. Frank Mitchell, Arizona's State Police Chief is "one of the good guys", he is therefore not required to pay the consequences for his blatant disregard of our traffic laws.
Governor Ducey's adherence to The Good Old Boy's Network is a glaring example of dysfunction in Arizona State Government.
Daniel Egan
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.