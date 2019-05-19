Re: the May 12 article "In Avra Valley, a chance to stand up for species survival."
Tim Steller wrote a great article on why the I-11 Corridor would be terrible for our unique flora and fauna. Readers pointed out that we should focus on the devastation to people and their homes. The point is the Corridor will be bad for everything and everybody--the environment, business including tourism, and of course the many communities of people and their homes in or anywhere near its path. For those of us--and we are many--who are opposed to this potential travesty let us pledge to support each others' reasons for opposing the Corridor, and not spend time figuring out whose reasons are more important. All the reasons already and yet to be articulated are important, and we can win this battle if we stay united. And we must win this battle.
Dorian Dodson
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.