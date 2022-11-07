Letter: Local Opinion: PCC Needs Strong Leadership to Continue its Essential Mission

I have served on the PCC Governing Board since 2017. Under the visionary leadership of Chancellor Lee Lambert, PCC has delivered excellence in programs that serve our students and provide pathways for meaningful careers in our community. I fully support the re-election of Demion Clinco, District 1 and the election of Greg Taylor, District 4, to continue the example of strong and impactful board leadership for PCC.

Attracting competitive jobs to Pima County requires a robust, and highly prepared workforce. Through the new Centers of Excellence and the new Aviation Technology Center, PCC has risen to the challenge and is leading the way, locally and nationally, to provide students in Southern Arizona the skills sets needed to be competitive in the 21st century workforce.

The laser focus on students and their needs, whether that be for those who intend to transfer to a four-year institution or to acquire skilled workforce training for high paying jobs must be the priority of the PCC Governing Board and Executive Leadership.

Meredith Hay

East side