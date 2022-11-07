 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Local Opinion: PCC Needs Strong Leadership to Continue its Essential Mission

  • Comments

I have served on the PCC Governing Board since 2017. Under the visionary leadership of Chancellor Lee Lambert, PCC has delivered excellence in programs that serve our students and provide pathways for meaningful careers in our community. I fully support the re-election of Demion Clinco, District 1 and the election of Greg Taylor, District 4, to continue the example of strong and impactful board leadership for PCC.

Attracting competitive jobs to Pima County requires a robust, and highly prepared workforce. Through the new Centers of Excellence and the new Aviation Technology Center, PCC has risen to the challenge and is leading the way, locally and nationally, to provide students in Southern Arizona the skills sets needed to be competitive in the 21st century workforce.

The laser focus on students and their needs, whether that be for those who intend to transfer to a four-year institution or to acquire skilled workforce training for high paying jobs must be the priority of the PCC Governing Board and Executive Leadership.

People are also reading…

Meredith Hay

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News