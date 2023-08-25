I received my renewed driver’s license in the mail this week. It was mailed from Chanhassen, Minnesota. It wasn’t made in Arizona. Apparently, it was made by a multi-national business titled Thanes Group. That’s according to a March 2023 press release available on the website of the Arizona Department of Transportation. Do our elected officials and Gov. Hobbs think it makes sense to send our taxpayer dollars out of state for this service? I don’t.