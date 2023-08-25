I received my renewed driver’s license in the mail this week. It was mailed from Chanhassen, Minnesota. It wasn’t made in Arizona. Apparently, it was made by a multi-national business titled Thanes Group. That’s according to a March 2023 press release available on the website of the Arizona Department of Transportation. Do our elected officials and Gov. Hobbs think it makes sense to send our taxpayer dollars out of state for this service? I don’t.
The press release says that new versions of driver’s licenses have additional security features. Oddly, the photo of the driver is no longer in color, it’s in black and white, which is a step backwards.
It appears to me that it’s a bad decision and that items connected to state law enforcement operations should be manufactured in, and mailed from, Arizona.
Kathleen Vandervoet
Tubac
