 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: Abortion bill passes
View Comments

Letter: Re: Abortion bill passes

  • Comments

Re: the April 23 article "Abortion bill passes."

Senators say we must stand up for children with genetic abnormalities, through no fault of their own.

This doesn't consider what life the child might have. Could they be confined to bed or a wheelchair, never able to run and play with friends? In special classes, then in an institution for the rest of their life? Doctors may know before birth what kind of life the child might have, but that doesn't matter. Let the child be born and face that life -- though no choice of their own!

And consider the parents. They may love the child, but having the child might turn their lives upside-down. For instance, instead of having a career to make the child's life great, they might live in poverty, struggling to meet the child's needs (and their own).

The senators value life at all costs. Should fore-knowledge of the child's life matter?

Jerry Peek

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Basketball coaches

Rick Kinonen suggested that no matter how much money it takes to hire a new men's coach, that amount should be matched by raising Coach Barnes…

Local-issues

Letter: Water

In Tucson, as our Colorado River water disappears, we are plowing the desert to build more tract homes and high rise apartments to suck the de…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News