Letter: Re: Abortion bill passes

Re: the April 23 article "Abortion bill passes."
Senators say we must stand up for children with genetic abnormalities, through no fault of their own.
This doesn't consider what life the child might have. Could they be confined to bed or a wheelchair, never able to run and play with friends? In special classes, then in an institution for the rest of their life? Doctors may know before birth what kind of life the child might have, but that doesn't matter. Let the child be born and face that life -- though no choice of their own!
And consider the parents. They may love the child, but having the child might turn their lives upside-down. For instance, instead of having a career to make the child's life great, they might live in poverty, struggling to meet the child's needs (and their own).
The senators value life at all costs. Should fore-knowledge of the child's life matter?
Jerry Peek
Midtown
