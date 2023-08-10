Have to say it sure sounded convincing--Representative Griffin has deep roots in rural Arizona--until I read the Arizona Republic's online OpEd penned by other rural Arizonans, the Mohave, Coconino, Yavapai and La Paz County Supervisors supporting the legislation Griffin opposes.

Water is the Number One most important issue in our State and I would love to hear expert non politician testimony so I could make an informed judgment--the rock basis of our democracy, an informed citizenry. But Representative Griffin blocked any testimony on this legislation, she blocked any hearing whatsoever..

Arizonans cannot allow water use issues to be controlled by one person. Legislators, lobbyists and staff tiptoe around her fearing reprisals for crossing her. That itself is outrageous behavior for a public servant.

You want to talk about water?---She earlier blocked the Community Choice Energy Legislation from a hearing, legislation that if enabled has the likely path to save millions of gallons of water annually-millions! What kind of legislator are you madam? How dare you!

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley