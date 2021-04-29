 Skip to main content
Letter: Unaccompanied minors
Letter: Unaccompanied minors

Re: Biden welcomes trafficking. President Biden has said, “Don’t Come!” to children from other countries. But they came. Legally the U.S. must admit them based on its laws and

the 1951 U.S. convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. Most unaccompanied children (UAM) fleeing violence willingly present themselves to the Border Patrol after entering our country. Once here, the government houses them briefly in shelters and hotels until a sponsor, usually a family member who has been fingerprinted and vetted, has been located. Due to the large number of UAM coming currently, just as it did under the Obama and Trump administrations, shelters are full. Funding transportation to sponsors in hardship cases frees up space to house new arrivals. It also helps local non-profits with expenses as they “welcome the stranger,” a character trait more of us need to adopt.

Sara Busey

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

