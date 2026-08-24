We are already seeing the impact of the ACA cuts on our health care system, with more people using emergency rooms as they lose access to physicians. We will soon see the impact of Medicaid cuts. What has been less reported is the fact that the cuts will also affect the private health insurance market. As a small business owner, I recently got a quote from my health insurance company, which showed a 95% increase in rates. This is unsustainable for a small business, requiring me to opt for a plan with much less coverage, pushing increasing costs on my employees. These cuts, as part of HR1 passed in the early days of the Trump administration, were supported by my representative, Rep Ciscomani, to pay for tax breaks for the very wealthy. I doubt my employees see this as fair. Rep. Ciscomani, are you listening?