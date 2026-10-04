How much more cruel and barbaric can the Trump government be when they send poor, desperate refugees, asylum seekers, or simply illegals to a third country? The legality of this practice now depends on a decision by the Supreme Court, but by all categories of a democratic country subscribed to the principle of justice for all, how can US officials even think of committing this crime against humanity? Reflect on the reality for those miserable victims? Having barely escaped from violence and poverty ravaging their country, speaking only Spanish, e.g., they find themselves suddenly in Kosovo, Moldova (Europe), Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini (Africa), or Palau, Uzbekistan (Asia). How can they even survive there, if they are not systematically tortured to death by the local prison guards who are paid by US taxes? They have no social network, no linguistic abilities, no economic support system, so death awaits them anyway. This is the most shameful act of our government ever, so vote those truly un-American guys out of their office!