Agreed, immigration should be conducted according to law. The US was formed by immigrants and has progressed to its current stature because of immigrants. You said that "he" is controlling who comes into our country by adhering to law is a far stretch from the truth. The Constitution provides for certain rights for all human beings which "he" has trampled over and mistreated and killed US citizens who were born here or were naturalized and were not criminals.
I agree that prior administrations did not handle the immigration system properly. If they had spent as much money improving our immigration system by expanding the civil work force (immigration judges and social workers underfunded for years) instead of militarizing the border with trillions of dollars of weapons and useless walls, we wouldn’t be discussing this today. Wildlife that knows no borders would be free to roam their home range and our precious organ pipe cactus and cottonwoods would bless our state with their contribution to our well-being.
People are also reading…
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.