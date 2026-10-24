Who you vote for is private; only you know. Who you vote for reflects your values. Are you petty and vengeful? Are you cruel, delighting in humiliating others? Do you condone stealing, cheating, lying? Does our country now stand alone, isolated from others? Are you curious, genuinely interested in others? Can you listen respectfully to ideas that don't align with your thinking? Should we join others to work together? What do you teach your children? Our politicians represent our values. What we spend money on, reflects our priorities. Those who echo President Trump, share his values, applaud his actions, will not oppose him no matter how degrading and self-enriching his policies. Officials who are capable of fashioning creative solutions to the challenges we all face, honor the best of American-style democracy.