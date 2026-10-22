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Trump is doing everything possible to attract attention and distract from real problems. Rather than reacting to his outrageous claims and soundbites, voters must focus and keep asking questions like the following:

Trump: I’m going to take Greenland.

Response: Why are gas prices almost $6 a gallon?

Trump: Lake Ontario is now Lake America.

Response: You said “No foreign wars.” The Iran War has lasted 8 months and counting?

Trump: Schools turn boys in to girls.

Response: Is your administration the most corrupt in history? Many agree.

Trump: Canada will be 51st state.

Response: Why is ICE arresting and killing American citizens?

Trump: I can solve a 7 part math problems in my head.

Response: Have you seen the movie “The Manchurian Candidate?”

Trump: Somalians are taking over Minneapolis.

Response: Why do you keep defying court orders? Rule of law does not apply to you?

Trump: I may run again in 2028.

Response: Why is your approval rating (31%)? (laughing emoji here)

And, WHERE ARE THOSE EPSTEIN FILES?

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke