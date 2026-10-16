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A lot of people say this election will be a referendum on President Trump. I see it differently. To me, it’s about who has actually done the work for Arizona’s Sixth Congressional District.

Voters have a choice between a two-term incumbent and someone who has never held elected office. Juan Ciscomani is a naturalized American who has worked hard to get where he is today. His story is a great example of the American Dream.

What I appreciate most is that Juan hasn’t stopped working since going to Washington. Just look at the federal funding he has helped bring to our district for roads, police equipment, rural hospitals, and teacher recruitment. These investments can make a real difference in our communities.

He has also worked to support small businesses, expand economic opportunities, and help our veterans.

Results matter. Juan has put in the work and gained valuable experience representing AZ-06. Why would we throw that progress away for an untested alternative?

Shirley Holbert

Marana