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To the Editors:

Please publish this correction to my LTE dated 8/12/2026, titled "Ciscomani needs just $5m more." I don't want to be guilty of defaming Juan, there's plenty of dirt to throw.

According to the internet, Ciscomani has a paltry $5,000,000.00.

Forgive me for a mistake of basic mathematics.

To join the Big Billionaires' Club, he will need considerably more than $95,000,000.00.

He will need $995,000,000.00 more to reach a thousand millions, a billion.

No wonder he seems intent on pleasing those taking our health care and driving up the cost of living in general... he'd better get busy or the Big Billionaires will think of him as someone to deport.

Gaye Adams

Midtown