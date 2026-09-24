Prefer us on Google Learn More

I was dismayed when I read my LTE, "Save America," published September 24, 2026. It had been edited, either by mistake or intentionally, completely deleting the third paragraph.

In the third deleted paragraph, to emphasize the importance of voting, I reminded Americans that in Trump's speech at the recent midterm Republican Convention in Texas, he prompted his MAGA supporters to "CHEAT" in order to win the midterms.

MAGA's take Trump's orders seriously, as they did on January 6, 2020. So the possibility of cheating is not an empty threat, and we must be vigilant in maintaining the fairness of our elections.

VOTE!!!

Sandra Katz, M.D., J.D.

Foothills