Over 2800 international scientists agree that a US/Mexico border wall will have devastating ecological effects for hundreds of terrestrial and aquatic species. 62 of the border species are listed as critically endangered, endangered or vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. 11 million acres within 50 miles of the border are US or Mexican protected areas managed for biodiversity conservation. Over 1500 species' ranges will be split in two by the border wall. By splitting ranges in two, for many species we will be causing genetic depression from isolation and changing the course of evolutionary biology, especially for animals with a skull/shell size over 4". Some species of butterflies and small owls do not fly high enough to clear border walls, and those that have skulls/shells larger than 4" will not be able to get to the other side by "squeezing" through slat openings.
Lynda Franka
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.