The Tariffs brought about multiple new trade agreements closing the enormous Trade deficit. I like that winning. The tax cut produced an economy that has the lowest unemplyment in decades. The 2% growth is after a year of 4% growth and no negative growth during this entirePresidency. I like that winning. The border wall isn't even funded yet let alone in place. That is why refugees are entering in record numbers, they must cross before the wall is built. I like that winning. The reason the Marines are reducing readiness is because Isis is eliminated. This is the same Isis that exploded during the last Presidency. I really like that winning. You forgot about the winning of North Korea. This is the only President that has negotiated with the North Korean leader and he has done it twice. We are talking with nuclear tests or missile tests. I like that winning.
T Lawrence Cory
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.