Thank you for the wonderful tribute to Sen. McCain’s life and his contribution to the United States. What author Ann Brown didn't include was his life-long, relentless commitment to the democracies of Eastern Europe — Georgia, Ukraine and the Baltic States — and his intense pressure against Russian aggression. President Petro Poroshenko expressed the sentiment of all Ukrainians: “We will never forget his invaluable contribution to the development of democracy and freedom in Ukraine.”
Sen. McCain was on the Maidan in Kiev to support protesters. He was on the front lines in 2106 in support of the Ukrainian forces. The article also missed the opportunity to state the reaction of Russia on the death of Sen. McCain. Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said: “He was neither a friend nor ally of Russia... McCain was an outstanding American hawk.” While most world leaders commented on the senator's glorious career, Vladimir Putin, “the evil man”, was oddly silent. These remarks would have completed an excellent article.
Zenovia Kunasz
Northwest side
