





All-over-the-nation misinformation

COVID-19 was indeed

A tragedy new

So many died

How little we knew

And O those teachers

How they have lied

Telling the congress

Back to school they tried.

And January sixth

A sign of our times

And those who took part

Should pay for their crimes

Our gun culture’s wrong

To that I’ll agree

All I can say

No AR for me.

Drag shows are OK

For those of the cult

Not for our kids

Just for the adult.

That laptop from hell

Didn’t have much appeal

It sure wasn’t part

Of that “sweetheart” deal.

And so I agree

That all over the nation

We’re stuck in the mud

With misinformation.

Thom McGorray

Northwest side

Dark money in Ward 1 primary

Dark money is awash in the Aug. 1 Ward 1 primary contest between incumbent Democrat Lane Santa Cruz and contender Miguel Ortega.

Mail flyers are landing in our mailboxes from organizations that have not registered with the City of Tucson, so we have no idea where the money is coming from.

One mailer criticizing Santa Cruz was particularly mysterious in its origin and was labeled as coming from the Arizona Prosperity Initiative PAC.

But the city has no record of this political action committee registering as required or of being sent notice of this expenditure as required.

Arizona Prosperity Initiative’s statutory agent is Phoenix attorney Tim La Sota who apparently also represented the political campaigns of Donald Trump and disgraced Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Additionally, candidate Ortega was late filing his campaign finance report and had not turned it in as of writing this. What is going on here? Where is the accountability?

Murray Hudson

West side

Justice for all

America’s justice system is in dire legal jeopardy. If Donald Trump, with his battalion of lawyers, his bullhorn, and his mindless army of allies, can blast and slither out of his many legal woes, it would mean that our system of laws, already skewed toward the wealthy, would be broken in shards.

It has always been thus, that with enough money and power, a person can hold sway in any courtroom. However, with Trump and his vast army of lawyers, it is on a whole new and alarming level. They are attacking the system with siege machines made of hubris, aiming to buckle the walls of justice and shatter them.

Thus, many rats could scamper free that would ordinarily be sent to prison, with the head rat, Trump, leading the sorry parade.

But, if the legal system holds with the scales of justice balanced, it can live another day and protect us all, fairly and squarely.

Ron Lancaster

North side

Ciscomani disappointing

I was so disappointed that Rep. Juan Ciscomani used his power on the appropriations committee to vote to cut off funding for three community projects just because they had the initials “LGBT” in their names. Don’t our gay and trans brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers deserve community centers and senior housing services? From my point of view, the American Dream that you speak so fondly of does not exclude people because of who they love. All American citizens should be eligible for life-saving funding. Please, Rep. Ciscomani, show some respect and compassion for people who may be different than you.

Katie Maass

East side

Democracy and responsibility

Re: the July 22 article “An open letter to all elected officials.”

Tom Chester offers solid advice to our elected officials. Similar words can be spoken to “we the people.” Listen and speak up to those we elect. It is important to vote and follow up with those in office. In my volunteering with RESULTS (results.org), I have learned to visit my members of Congress and ask them to support equity initiatives like the expanded Child Tax Credit that reached 90% of families, no matter what party or religion. At the same time, it cut child poverty by 46%! The good news is in our democracy, we can continue to speak to the people we put in power and make requests, and vote accordingly. So let’s all follow Mr. Chester’s advice, and keep the communication channels open with each other and our representatives.

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

Nutt for Ward 2

Are you as tired as I am with the current state of affairs in Ward 2? Our neighborhood streets are falling apart. Crime is at an all-time high. Police ignore open drug use. Dangerous drug paraphernalia can be found in any given wash or alley. Our taxes are higher than they have ever been. Our City Council strong-armed TEP into including a $100M dollar hidden tax in the recent failed special election to extend TEP’s franchise agreement. Housing supply (resale, new, and rental housing) is woefully lacking because of bureaucracy and red tape. And our police force has been decimated (we’re at an all-time low of police officers as relates to population). Our quality of life has suffered far too long. It’s time for change, and Lisa Nutt will bring change like a good monsoon brings water.

William ‘Bill’ Arnold, Ward 2 resident 30-plus years

East side

Ortega for City Council

Another election year and the westside Joaquín Murietta Park is again “discovered” by City officials. In 1970, hundreds of west side residents fought to create Joaquín Murietta Park so that our kids would have somewhere to play and swim and families could gather. As Western Little League parents and officials in the 1980s-90s, we worked with many parents to make sure our park and swimming pool were maintained. We helped develop a Joaquín Murietta Master Plan.

Last election cycle, the Ward One Council office trotted out the Joaquín Murietta Master Plan. Once the election was over, Murietta Park was tossed aside. Another election year, and again, Murietta Park is “discovered.” The disrepair of Murietta Park is disgraceful. The beautiful green space of yesteryear is today a neglected brown space. A tree is growing in the long-shuttered swimming pool! We urge Ward One residents to vote for Miguel Ortega for City Council — he listens to and respects the people whose taxes sustain the city.

Salomón R. Baldenegro and Cecilia Cruz

West side

LD-17 representation

Re: the July 21 article “LD 17 needs representation that prioritizes voters.”

As a retired military officer, registered Independent, and a resident of Marana, I have been disheartened by the AZ Independent Redistricting Commission’s creation of the LD-17 district and subsequent resultant cast of elected officials. As Mr. Abraham clearly stated, they do not work to solve problems, focusing instead on dog whistle issues that pander to their base. We need officials who value democracy and will work across party lines to solve pressing problems affecting us all. Although all the candidates for the 2024 elections are not fully defined yet, I definitely will not be voting for any current LD-17 official. Mr. Abraham, however, is a leading candidate for my vote and will await to see the other candidates for the state Senate and House races so I can vote for those who will, in Mr. Abraham’s words, prioritize voters and not their political ambitions.

Peter Garcia

Marana

Drugs and homelessness

Re: the July 20 article “Homeless encampment sweeps are harmful.”

Look, I feel for some of the homeless, but a lot of the issues are self-induced. Drug addiction is a personal choice. No one forces anyone to start doing drugs. Has anyone thought that just maybe the legalization of pot might be a part of the homeless problem? I know for a fact that an individual who happens to be homeless has a serious addiction to drugs and has no drive to be clean. Furthermore, a large population that I have seen on the corners panhandling are of the young working age.

Jose Rendier

West side

Meaningless opinions

To every male who is against abortions. Until you can become pregnant, your opinion is meaningless.

Maureen Salz