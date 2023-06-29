Vote no

Re: the June 6 article "A sustainable solution to the housing crisis."

The suggestion that a California developer's plan to pack 116 presumably expensive two-story homes and 210 apartments onto the floodway that runs through the Quail Canyon section of Pima Wash is neither sustainable nor a solution to the housing crisis. The additional suggestion that these, "units minimize impact on our natural environment by preserving washes, riparian areas, and hillsides as natural open space," in this flood-prone, natural wildlife corridor is not only patently absurd, it is also a blatant violation of the the carefully conceived planning efforts written into the Pima County Comprehensive Plan. This blatant effort by an out-of-state wildcat developer to maximize development profits at the expense of diminishing the strength of the Comprehensive Plan is unwanted and unwelcome by Pima County residents. The Planning and Zoning Commission needs to do its job here and vote no.

Tom Pew

Foothills

Stop "I-11"

I am opposed to the proposed route of "Interstate 11" through Avra Valley. If the soon-to-be-automated semi-trucks need a more efficient way to get from Nogales to California, let us make them a dedicated lane for certain hours of the night and early morning in the already existing Interstate 10 corridor.

Holly Finstrom

West side

Defining 'Equity'

Re: the June 12 letter "Equity."

This letter attempts to define the concept of "Equity" for the Democratic Party. Quite a distortion, since the writer's definition of "equity" requires that "all should have equal income, equal housing, and equal retirement income..." The writer also equates "equity" to mediocrity and dumbness, and "that outcomes are legislated to be equal." Pretty sad: this is all false. A similar slant used to describe "freedom" could define that concept as something we don't want either. "Equity" to me does not mean equal results; "Equity" to me means fair to all. Some will fail, others will fall behind, for various reasons, but the starting line must always be the same for everyone, with equal lanes of opportunity. Simple definition. I wish people would stick to persuasively expressing their own views, and not trying to distort other's views with false and extremist descriptions.

Steve Cox

North side

The zero award

The LA Dodgers, recently announced that it would honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a drag queen group, with the Community Hero Award. This decision sparked outrage from many Catholic groups who accused the Dodgers of being insensitive to Catholic beliefs.

“The Dodgers event honoring a group that mocks women religious, and worse, desecrates the Cross, profanes the Eucharist, and disrupts Holy Mass has caused disappointment, dismay, and pain in our Catholic community.”(USCCB)

"It has been heartening to see so many faithful Catholics and others of good will, stand up to say that what this group is doing is wrong. The Dodgers issued an apology to the anti-Catholic drag group, promising to "better educate ourselves."

The incident has raised questions about the team's commitment to its Catholic fans. It remains to be seen whether the Dodgers will be able to repair the damage. I for one, will never buy a ticket or watch a Dodgers game in the future

This group truly deserve the Community ZERO award.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side

Drowning in injustice

Many were riveted by the disappearance and eventual implosion of the Submersible on its dive to view the Titanic. We tuned in to the daily, 24-hour news stories of the tragic five passengers. Meanwhile, the Coastguard, Navy, Canada and the United States spared no cost to save the five passengers.

Meanwhile, offshore Italy and Greece, 700 desperate refugees capsized in the Mediterranean, 104 Syrians, Egyptians, and Pakistanis survived — 500 people are missing, presumed drowned.

No 24-hour news coverage, no Navy, Coast Guard; in fact, no one helped these people. Why is the life of five rich risk takers more valuable than people fleeing terror? Where were the newsmen, the cameras, the Navy, in fact, any interest from the public for the suffering and terror of these poor refugees? Remember: "Let's do each day a kindly deed, And stretch a hand to those in need" (A.W. Service)

Cheryl Lockhart

Foothills

Democrats indeed do care

Re: the June 26 letter "Democrats don't care what their eco policies cost you."

I beg to differ. Everything the writer has referenced, from CO2 emissions to coal burning plants to lax groundwater regulations has caused monetary damage. The human health costs alone are in the billions of dollars. There is ample data from scientists proving that our efforts can indeed reduce current CO2 levels.

The writer complains of current rising consumer prices, which have little to do with regulations for improving the health and welfare of the American people. In fact, President Biden’s economic plan passed by Congress will create millions of jobs and invest in sorely needed infrastructure.

Americans are not only consumers; we are citizens. We care about our families, our communities, and our nation. We envision a world where our children and grandchildren can be healthy and safe. Let’s not devolve into single-minded immediate gratification. That’s not who we are.

Carol Evans

Midtown

PBMS should be limited by the Federal Government

As someone who struggles with an autoimmune disease and is dependent on routine prescription access, I am frustrated with how pharmacy benefit managers are exploiting patients like me for their own gains. PBMs are operating directly opposite of how they were designed — instead of helping lower costs at the pharmacy counter, they are pocketing rebates and creating additional barriers to care.

While many autoimmune disorders can be treated with a combination of medications, each patient’s care is different and dependent on a care plan that doctors feel is best. PBM practices like step-therapy and failure-first policies can override this approach and prevent patients from accessing the treatments that work for them. PBMs shouldn’t decide whether a patient needs a certain medication or not, doctors should.

I hope Arizona’s elected officials recognize this need and lead the charge on oversight into PBMs.

Sincerely,

Roberto Martinez

South Tucson

Fighting fiercely for rights

Re: the June 25 letter "Don't beg for trouble."

I read with amusement the letter directed at "gay people," who are "begging for trouble by being flamboyant in-your-face exhibitionists who stage parades." The writer's reference to gay/trans people in his own family "with whom he has 'come to accept and love' " is interesting at best. This mantra is demeaning to anyone who has fought for justice, as no one gains equality without getting into some "good trouble." African Americans, women, Latino, disabled, LGBTQ et al and many other ostracized groups would not have the rights they have thus far had they not fought fiercely for them. The writer seems to think that the ones who are not in-your-face are more acceptable; just be quiet and accept what you have is the message. If one doesn't fight for their rights in every theatre possible they are relegated to sitting on the back of the proverbial bus the rest of their lives. Equality doesn't come easy; it has to be pursued diligently to become a reality.

Terri Hicks

Northwest side

Bud Light boycott

Re: the June 27 article "All's fair in love, war and beer boycotts."

For years my wife and I have picked up trash on our daily walks in the Stella-Mann neighborhood.

And for years every day we'd pick up two or four or five Bud Light cans.

Then Bud Light triggered right wing outrage and a boycott after they honored influencer and transgender Dylan Mulvaney.

Suddenly no more Bud Light cans. Not fewer. None.

I'll let the reader draw their own conclusion as to this apparent nexus between homophobia, right wing politics and people who drink and drive and throw their trash out the window.

Roger Voelker

Southeast side

The 100th Anniversary of the ERA is A reminder

This year is the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the Equal Rights Amendment in Congress. The ERA still has not been enacted, despite being ratified by 3/4ths of the states. The filibuster in the Senate is the only thing that stands between 168 million American women and gaining equality with men. If women had equality, they would have the right to bodily autonomy, equal pay and a Constitutional guarantee of protection against discrimination. Instead of having piecemeal laws that protect women in certain states, the laws would be uniform throughout the nation. Enshrining the ERA into the Constitution would mean that states could never take away those rights again, a fact that is more important than ever as political wrangling endangers the very lives of women in Republican-led states. Among 193 UN member states, 85% have a constitutional provision for gender equality, but the United States is not one of them. It's 100 years late, but the passage of the ERA needs to happen now.

Toni Denis, President of Arizona Democratic Women