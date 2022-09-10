 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
ARIZONA OPINION

Adrian Fontes: 2022 is the most important election ever – because it may well be our last

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

At 18 years old, I traveled to my local Marine recruiting station to make my enlistment official. Along with a dozen other recruits, I raised my hand and swore an oath to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” It is not an oath I took lightly and I was proud to make that commitment to my country, and accept the mortal obligations that came with it.

Over the next four years, I served with young idealistic men and women who conducted themselves with integrity. I made lifelong friendships and drew inspiration from their stories.

It was in the Corps that I also fell in love with public service, and I began a career to protect people against dangerous individuals who would do them harm.

That short drive to the recruitment office would take me on a journey to work as a prosecutor in Denver, Maricopa County, and later in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. It would also take me on to serve as Maricopa County’s top election official, and on a campaign to serve as Arizona’s next secretary of state.

People are also reading…

Now, as I travel around Arizona, meeting with people in diners and coffee shops, I am struck by how often I hear the same thing — we are dangerously close to losing our democracy.

Since the Jan. 6 insurrection, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, and the rest of the MAGA crowd have been executing a plan. They wish to control election outcomes by controlling the election offices.

They’ve recruited and assembled a group of candidates who are willing to ignore legitimate election results if they don’t like the outcome. They want to hand select the winners, voters be damned.

My opponent in the secretary of state race is one such candidate. He’s traveled the country spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, and has already promised to hand the 2024 election to Republicans — falsifying the results if necessary.

He is a liar, potentially violent, and represents an existential threat to American democracy.

He has a long history of associating with violent separatists and extremists. He claimed to be a member of the Oath Keepers, one of the largest far-right anti-government paramilitary organizations.

He helped organize the movement that led to the January 6th insurrection, and marched on the Capitol himself.

He defended the white supremacists who held a violent rally in Charlottesville, and worked as coordinator for an organization that supported the armed occupation of a wildlife refuge in Oregon.

He believes in baseless conspiracy theories like the one that says elected officials are involved in a secret pedophile network.

He is working with a vigilante group of sheriffs from around the country to intimidate citizens at polling stations under the guise of preserving election integrity.

It was also recently reported that he keeps a “Treason Watch List” and encouraged his social media followers to stockpile ammunition.

How can we give someone like this the power to oversee our elections?

I take the oath I first made 30 years ago seriously. Voting is the cornerstone of democracy. The office of Arizona Secretary of State might not come with a uniform, but it too is responsible for protecting our freedom.

Let’s join in common cause, defeat this danger and defend our elections.

The fate of our democracy hangs in the balance.

Adrian Fontes is the former Maricopa County Recorder, veteran of the United States Marine Corps, proud Arizona native, and current candidate for Arizona Secretary of State.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: A triple bottom line for Arizona

Local Opinion: A triple bottom line for Arizona

OPINION: "The Arizona Legislature and the Corporation Commission must plan for the future of our power grid today. This should ensure that Arizona farmers have access to agrivoltaic technology to save water, increase crop production, and diversify revenue sources using solar leases. All Arizonans benefit from stable electricity bills, reliable power, and reduced air pollution," writes Tucsonan Michael Collins. 

Local Opinion: The charade of Marana public hearings

Local Opinion: The charade of Marana public hearings

OPINION: "But on Aug. 31 – after more than 120 people showed up to oppose the blading of more pristine desert for high-density multi-use – I actually saw the charade with my very own eyes," writes Marana resident Jill Kismet. 

Local Opinion: Yes on Prop 308 is good for all of us

Local Opinion: Yes on Prop 308 is good for all of us

OPINION: "It is about us as a community that desperately needs educated, skilled, certificate and degree bearing workers to ensure and improve the quality of life for everyone. To deny these students that chance to help themselves, their families, and our entire community obtain that goal is not only morally untenable (in my opinion), it doesn’t help anyone, no matter what your political stance is," writes Mark Hanna, a former Pima Community College Governing Board member.

Renée Schafer Horton: Time to cook slow food and read good books

Renée Schafer Horton: Time to cook slow food and read good books

OPINION: "There, in 150-year-old churches, feeling the echo of millions of prayers envelop me, I reflected on what my life once was, the reality of what it is with disability, and what I hope for my future considering the state of the world. And I realized, for the first time in my professional career, I’m tired of the mess. Thus, I’m stepping away from this honored spot in the Arizona Daily Star," writes Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton. 

Local Opinion: Be aware of the signs of sepsis

Local Opinion: Be aware of the signs of sepsis

OPINION: "An ambulance was called as I held my unconscious baby, coaxing him to keep breathing. He didn’t. His breathing stopped as the ambulance arrived, and he was whisked away to receive life-saving care," writes Tucsonan Rachel Scholes. 

Local Opinion: Vote for universal background checks

Local Opinion: Vote for universal background checks

OPINION: "Fortunately, Pima County has elected officials who put public safety above all else. Unfortunately, with our state Legislature no common-sense gun regulation goes unpunished," writes Molly McKasson of Citizens for a Safer Pima County.

Local Opinion: Legislators took good first step on water

Local Opinion: Legislators took good first step on water

OPINION: "Politics involves listening to and working with people we might rather be shouting at, dissing from a distance, or simply ignoring. And that means the work of imaginative charity, of putting ourselves in the same room as people with different voices and concerns," writes Tucsonan John Leech. 

Local Opinion: The statistical argument for gun control

Local Opinion: The statistical argument for gun control

OPINION: "Reasonable steps would be to regulate possession of all firearms, restore the ban on sale of semi-automatic rifles and initiate government buybacks of those already in private hands. We should heed the experience of other nations like Australia where a reduction in firearms resulted in much lower murder, suicide and accident rates," writes G.A. Clark, part-time resident of Bisbee and ASU professor. 

Local Opinion: An old tune strikes a new chord

Local Opinion: An old tune strikes a new chord

OPINION: "Given current talk of cancel culture and political divisions – and claims our country has never, ever been this bad – you might think we all once lived in blissful harmony. That’s nostalgic bunk. The course of history has always been bumpy," writes Tucsonan Julie Doll. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News