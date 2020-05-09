Fitz's Opinion: A big 'thank you' to Star's subscribers from yours truly

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

I’m starting my second furlough week this Monday because I would do anything to insure the survival of the newspaper I love.

When I said this to a newsroom colleague, he said, “How about putting in a full day of work?”

We who create The Arizona Daily Star every day are taking furloughs, or pay cuts, because we love what we do. We didn’t go into this line of work for wealth but because we’re obsessed.

In the last century want ads in our trade publications would ask, “Do you have ink in your veins?” Yes, we do. Only today it’s not ink, it’s pixels.

Since the pandemic, digital readership has boomed. As print advertising has withered, we are relying on our digital advertisers; those all-important grants and fellowships that fund our special projects and investigative work; and you, our beloved readers.

Thank you, dear subscriber, for supporting community journalism. Patriots, I salute your civic conscience. A source once said, “Democracy dies in darkness.” I double-checked this for accuracy and it’s wrong. Our democracy is dying in broad daylight.