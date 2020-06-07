Fitz's Opinion: D-Day: Imagining President Franklin Delano Trump's finest hour

Lackey rolled his eyes. “Rhine.”

Trump fumed. “Have General Eisenhower do it. Amos and Andy are on the radio.”

“You fired Eisenhower last week. By messenger pigeon. Then you told Hedda Hopper and Walter Winchell you were smarter than all your generals, sir.”

“But I am smarter than my generals.” He glared at them all, folded his arms, rocked on his heels and smiled.

“Read this, sir. For broadcast to all our men and women in uniform.”

“Fine. You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. Blah, blah, blah... The eyes of the world are upon you. Yada yada yada. Happy, Pensive? People tell me they hear griping about the ships, tanks, plane, guns and boots. Know anything about that?”

“You told the men it was up to their states back home to find equipment for them.”

Lackey pointed to the map. “The British and Canadians are to establish beachheads here, here and here... while our boys take Utah and Omaha Beach.”

“We’ll be in Salt Lake City by Easter! The beaches in Nebraska are fantastic.”