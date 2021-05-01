Fitz's Opinion: Hey, legislative cowards! Pursue logic to its conclusion

Most Arizonans suspect that in spite of these prohibitions women will continue to seek abortions and that’s why we persist in believing they should be safe, legal and, for those who feel queasy about the procedure, rarer than rain puddles in June.

I have a thought about their measure demanding we properly bury or cremate fetal remains. This was important to our politicians who love children and who believe Arizona’s womenfolk need to be lectured on options, shown videos, told to wait and think it over and be reminded by their moral superiors abortion is a calamitous matter, because, well, they’re women and certain men know how womenfolk can lack moral instruction and be devoid of grief.

I don’t think this weak attempt by our politicians, who tell us they love children, to spark the Supreme Court into overturning Roe goes far enough. The proud backers of this bill are spinelessly tip-toeing around the logical conclusion of their fundamental premise, unlike one spunky Arizona politician who refuses to beat around the bush, an uncommon man who does not dilly-dally when it comes to abortion like his fellow weak-kneed, Christian lawmakers who, by the way, love children.