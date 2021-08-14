Fitz's Opinion: Newspaper cartoonists roasting on an open fire

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I was a chubby doodler with no aptitude for sports, a perfect target for alpha males, bullies and New England whalers who had sailed into Southern Arizona schoolyards.

Thank you for teaching me the art of the preemptive joke, Playground of Hard Knocks. “Yeah, I’m a big boy.”

“How big?”

“My parents had me baptized at Reid Park’s lake.”

Unable to take anything seriously, I was last to be picked for any team activity unless you needed an inept, yet hilarious, goalie in husky boy jeans who did Tweety bird and Jerry Lewis impressions.

Thank you, Myers Elementary school teacher, Mr. Archie Burke, for teaching me how to catch and toss a ball after school. A kind and patient mentor, Mr. Burke loved baseball and good sportsmanship as much as he loved underdogs.

I think of him every time I’m nostalgic for a world where winners are humble and losers are gracious or when I’m reminiscing about my long lost baseball cards. “Put it there, kid, you can do it, right in the glove.”