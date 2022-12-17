Heather Mace: Make local holiday giving a family affair

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

If your holiday season is anything like mine, mid-November through the first week of January is a whirlwind. While juggling special events, shopping, and travel, it’s easy to forget that this time of year is not merry and bright for everyone. For all of us, but especially for children, the constant emphasis on receiving presents can overshadow the importance of giving to others.

That’s why, on a recent cloudy afternoon, my family turned the conversation away from our own wish lists and toward the needs we noticed in our community. As we talked, I jotted down the list of people or issues that were on my children’s minds this holiday season:

Kids in the hospital; elderly folks; animals; people with cancer; veterans; climate change; homeless youth; families in need; and service industry workers.

Then, we brainstormed local organizations that aligned with the list and our values. We decided that the parents would donate a set amount of money to each organization and the children would choose how much to contribute from their own savings. Armed with a plan and a frankly surprising level of excitement, we were ready to begin.

For our dog-loving youngest child, selecting a recipient was easy: the Pima Animal Care Center. PACC’s current animal capacity level is “extreme,” so donations are vital to their operation. The Friends of PACC’s donation website includes an Amazon wish list, so our daughter was thrilled to know the travel carrier she purchased would be put to immediate use transporting animals at the shelter.

Our middle child couldn’t stand the thought of children feeling left out this holiday season, so he chose to donate to the Emerge Holiday House fundraiser. The Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse hosts this donation-driven event so that Emerge participants and their children can pick out gifts for each other at no cost. He hopes that the art supplies he purchased from Emerge’s wish list will bring joy to families who are starting a new tradition, free from abuse.

When our oldest said he would like to focus on climate change, a bit of research led him to Arizona Land and Water Trust. He was intrigued by their mission to protect land and water by working with farmers and ranchers who are interested in conserving their lands. As we read about the organization’s conservation success stories across Southern Arizona, he knew this was a group he would like to support.

My husband, who is an educator, chose to make his end-of-year donation to Youth on Their Own. YOTO supports the high school graduation and continued success of youth experiencing homelessness in Pima County. While he chose to donate toward direct cash assistance for students, folks also can contribute items like food, clothing, and toiletries to YOTO’s mini-mall.

When it was time for me to select an organization, I thought about the incarcerated mothers and fathers who are separated from their children during the holidays. With that painful image in mind, I chose to support Tucson Second Chance Community Bail Fund. This organization provides bail assistance to folks held in pre-trial detention so that they can reunite with their families and continue to provide for them while awaiting trial.

Finally, my husband and I each sent a donation to our children’s schools. Since individuals can earn $200 back on their taxes by claiming the Public School Tax Credit, deciding to make this contribution was easy.

While donating online was quick and impactful, we also wanted to spread some in-person cheer. Referring back to their list, the kids decided to write and deliver holiday cards to veterans at the Tucson VA Medical Center. We also put together homemade goodies to share with folks who work long holiday hours at our favorite neighborhood businesses.

That’s because I want our children to understand that giving doesn’t have to involve money. We can give of our time and talents by volunteering, caring for family members, or simply sharing a meal with a neighbor. No matter the method, may we all find a way to serve and support the members of our community during this season of giving and beyond.