Letters to the Editor

Transparency required in any relief package
I remember vividly the corporations and banks bailed out in 2008, who used the money to reward shareholders and CEOs while the rest of us suffered serious losses. Never again. Current legislators must pass a coronavirus stimulus package that helps workers and their families, small businesses and the unemployed. We need a high level of transparency for all funds. No slush funds for one person or one agency to administer. The future of American workers is at stake.
Patricia Leveque
Northwest side
Iskashitaa network keeping families fed
In these times of uncertainty, what can we do for our communities? I am part of “that” group of older people living with another older person with underlying health conditions. It is hard to feel comfortable venturing out too far. I wish I could be of more help. If you are feeling the same, I offer you a chance to help continue the work of Iskashitaa Refugee Network.
Even as you read this, the effort continues. With restaurant food that would have thrown away being distributed to refugee families and community members. There are online efforts to communicate to our community, in every language necessary, the important information concerning the COVID-19 outbreak and how to keep families safe. Iskashitaa has not stopped helping and neither should we.
Please support these efforts by donating on Arizona Gives Day at https://www.azgives.org/iskashitaa. You will help your community, and you will know that your neighbors have food and no food went to the landfill.
Christina Early
Midtown
Lack of leadership
from our governor
Arizona needs a leader for a governor. Someone who is strong, bold and in public to lead us during the COVID-19 pandemic. A person that is visible and is leading us to not be in fear for the future. A leader that is visible in the media, making policy in person and not through a paid mouthpiece.
Where can we find the governor? Is he hiding in a closed ice-cream store, behind a curtain, or attending a Chamber of Commerce function? He should take a lesson from the governor of New York. Be public, governor. Either lead boldly, follow great leaders or get out of the way.
Where will Arizona find you, Doug Ducey? In front, following, or out of the way?
Kenn Block
Oro Valley
Janitors doing
vital, unseen work
So far, one occupation on the front lines of the coronavirus that has had little mention is the janitor. It is a great responsibility to do the job right by disinfecting the spaces working people return to daily and expect to be virus-free. We do so at great risk to ourselves. Daily we face all the situations where people are likely to leave viruses and must leave them so they do no harm.
Within the work there is a constant option of doing a cleaning task moderately or halfway. But only a job done or thoroughly — and only the thorough way — unseen by all the working people, will be sufficient. We as the cleaning crews of America (and the world) are part of the moral and ethical backbone of society.
Mary Jensen
East side
Teddy bears, shamrocks and other points of light
COVID-19 is bringing out the best in many people. At least one church has a phone committee where weekly calls are made to a list of members. In Phoenix, people are encouraged to put teddy bears in their windows so kids can go on bear hunts as they walk with their parents. A neighborhood in northwest Tucson colored shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day for kids to count as they took study breaks from home schooling. Is it my imagination, or are folks putting up more Christmas lights to cheer us up? There are many more innovative ideas out there. Let’s keep our spirits up as we keep ourselves isolated and safe.
Judith Billings
Midtown
