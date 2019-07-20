McSally inconsistent on conservation fund
Sen. McSally’s office sent out an email that bragged about her support of the Land and Water Conservation Fund. I couldn’t believe it. She has been inconsistent, at best, and at worst, sabotaging authorization of LWCF.
She may now realize LWCF is a great issue, but her actions don’t match her words. Earlier this year, she cast one vote in support of permanent authorization but during her congressional career, she has voted to undermine this important program. As a member of the House, she regularly voted to eliminate funding. Earlier this year, she supported the Lankford amendment, which would have sabotaged the LWCF authorization bill as it limited conservation of our public lands.
Sen. McSally: Show in action, not in words. Support and sponsor the Senate bill to fully fund LWCF.
While I welcome the fact that McSally is trying to support LWCF, Arizonans deserve consistency from her leadership. We deserve to have our local and national parks protected.
Gloria Montaño, political director of Chispa Arizona
Midtown
Republicans must break their Trump addiction
First lady Nancy Reagan encouraged Americans in the 1980s to reject addictive drugs by “just saying no” to their use. Republicans could take a cue from that campaign by saying “no” to their addiction, President Trump. It seems that they see no harm, only good, from anything he says or does.
Don’t get your way? Find a way around the law. Dislike Supreme Court decisions? So what! No money for a fence? Divert funds from the Pentagon. Want a military display to boost your ego? Divert funds from the National Park Service. Incrementally usurp power from other branches of government — what could go wrong?
Yes, like any addiction, there is short-term satisfaction until you’re hooked and can’t just say no! The addiction swallows you up and controls your mind. Best to start rehabilitation now and say no to the most dangerous dope in Washington! It’s not too late.
Bob Tarpchinoff
Northwest side
An abysmal record
on the environment
What could be more ludicrous than Donald Trump touting his environmental record? He and his administration have been a wrecking ball for the environment. Shortly after taking office, he signed an executive order aimed at eliminating regulations for various industries that would end a host of restrictions, including those that prohibited dumping of toxic end products into streams and rivers.
He beamingly handed the pen to Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris, whose company had contributed a million dollars to the Trump inauguration fund. Since taking office, he has done everything possible to roll back environmental safeguards and destroy the EPA. He is a science and climate-change denier with absolutely no regard for our environment, and no qualms about stating baldfaced lies about his environmental stance and abysmal record. This is your “environmental champion.” I feel sorry for the younger people who will inherit the worst effects of this reprehensible irresponsibility.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Would like to send
Trump back
I just watched a pro-Trump rally where the chant “Send her back,” referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, was the background for the president’s racist speech. The idea is that if you or your family didn’t start out here or you differed from the white Anglo-Saxon role model, you don’t belong in this country.
Well, this country was built by our ancestors who came here from other countries — and they were all colors, all religions, and came from all countries. They came to work and make a life. Those were the only requirements for “belonging here.” Our country is “great” because of them.
They didn’t spend their lives playing recreational golf, sending out inflammatory social-media messages, and bad-mouthing the rest of the world. Frankly, I think “Mr. Critical” ought to be sent back where he came from. I just doubt the devil would take him.
Dennis Bourret
East side
Far left fails to grasp Trump’s appeal
Re: the July 17 article “Ugly hatred from Trump; crickets from McSally, Sinema.”
Sarah Gassen’s juvenile editorial shows yet again that the far left doesn’t understand Donald Trump and never will. His tweets about the “squad” had nothing to do with race and everything to do with their disdain for America and its laws and customs. But Gassen and the left only see Trump as the personification of a white nationalist whose personality traits they despise. They cannot see Trump as his supporters do; an America-first president who has revitalized the nation’s economy, stands up to the world for American interests, and promotes a country with enforceable borders.
The United States is not a geographical area with residents of the world. It is a country with borders and citizens who respect the law. Take the blinders off, Sarah.
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
US has always treated its newcomers badly
My dad was first and foremost a history teacher, and after many years of prodding and snap testing, I also became a U.S. and international history buff. I wish President Trump would recall how immigrants of the past were treated upon their legal arrival in the United States.
It seems to me that the Irish, Germans, Poles, Jews, Scandinavians, etc. were just as white as those whose ancestors arrived earlier but were horribly treated and mercilessly brutalized for being “different.” We all eventually found our places in society and got along, just like those currently mistreated will be at some point. One of my dad’s favorite sayings will always hold true: Those who forget the lessons of history are condemned to repeat the mistakes of the past.
Eric Hotchkiss
East side
Shameful silence
from Republicans
The tweets by Mr. Trump over the weekend were reprehensible and a new low even for him. Just when you thought he couldn’t go any lower, he does. In this aspect he is an overachiever. What is also really troubling is that members of the Republican Party do not have the gumption and backbone to stand up to this embarrassment at the White House. Instead of using his office to unite our nation, Mr. Trump has fragmented us with his crude style of government. This is not the Republican Party that John McCain would be proud of. We can do better.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Euphemisms obscure the truth
Nice words can make bad things sound nicer, more acceptable. “Undocumented” sounds legal, nice, OK, but they are simply line jumpers, jumping to the head of the line of folks paying and waiting to become legal citizens. What we used to call communists are now “progressive socialists.”
To answer previous letters saying I should refuse my Social Security check, why? I was forced to pay into Social Security and Medicare most of my life, so I will get back what I can.
John Schmelzkopf
Northwest side
Not everyone benefits from Social Security
Re: the July 16 letter “Letter railing against ‘socialists’ confusing.”
Why do so many believe that Social Security is socialism? If it were socialism “everyone” would be given it to keep them out of poverty in their old age. No, Social Security is a payroll tax — a tax! It’s your earned money taken by the government. There is no “lockbox” where this money goes.
Yes, they speak of a “trust fund,” but that is just an illusion as the monies taken in go out just as fast in the general funds. Everyone does not get monies from this tax; you must participate in working for 10 years. So even if you’re dead broke at 65 but didn’t pay in at least 10 years you get nothing. On top of that you are forced to participate in Medicare Part A, which covers being in a care facility; beyond 101 days you pay all costs. That is not socialism, where the government would control and pay all. You are forced to participate by way of a tax.
Jim Ryles
Northwest side