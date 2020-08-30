Letters to the Editor

Republicans present hopeful view of future
The Republican presidential convention kicked off to a rousing start on Monday night, full of emotionally moving speeches from folks across the ethnic and racial spectrum. It was an overall great presentation, to the chagrin of Democrats. You can tell how successful the night was by the intensity of criticism it received from the Democratic news media: CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times and The Associated Press, all who despise Donald Trump.
These outlets were perfectly fine and jubilant last week when the Democrats at their convention painted an evil Trump and how dark America would be under a second term.
The Democratic news media delighted in that. But here came the Republicans, presenting an optimistic and hopeful view of America’s future under a second Trump term, which would only be jeopardized if Joe Biden, who Donald Trump Jr. so aptly named as the Loch Ness Monster of the government swamp for 40 years, and Democrat leftists take control of the country. It was a terrific start to the convention.
Steve Denver
West side
Biden is trying
to hoodwink you
I made a mistake last weekend. Instead of playing outside with the dogs, I turned on the TV and was bamboozled by the Joe Biden commercials. Biden promises solutions to the virus; the only problem is that we will have a vaccine by January.
Biden promised to take care of the seniors, but how many seniors died from the decisions of Democrats in New York? Biden is going to make the schools safe, but what good is that if the teachers unions (supporters of Biden) refuse to return to the job?
The two-faced approach works well for Mark Kelly, so I can see why the Democrats think it will work for everyone. Biden wants to return the economy to the pre-virus success under President Trump so tax increases will generate lots of money for Nancy Pelosi.
L.H. Hancock
Northwest side
Recorder safeguarding our mail-in ballots
We all ought to thank the Pima County Recorder’s Office for safeguarding our mail-in ballots and ensuring their being counted. The office has an arrangement with the Cherrybell Processing Center, which is where all ballots will be sent, so that representatives of the Recorder’s Office will pick up all ballots and take them directly to be counted.
Because of that arrangements, our ballots do not go to Phoenix. As a result, there is no need to place a 55-cent stamp on our ballots. What’s more, you can track your ballot by going to the Pima County recorder’s website.
Barbara Benjamin
Northeast side
Ashford deal provides more chances to learn
As an Arizonan attending school online at Ashford University, I can speak firsthand to the importance of expanding access to higher education. The traditional on-campus college model doesn’t work for everyone. Furthering my education has always been a goal of mine, but my job would not allow a regular school schedule, so therefore without Ashford, I would not be able to obtain my master’s.
The flexibility of a virtual classroom provides opportunities to people like me who otherwise would not be able to physically attend classes on a regular basis — even though I’m from Tucson and live just minutes away from the University of Arizona campus. It is encouraging to see a school like the University of Arizona recognize that and take the necessary steps to expand its reach and resources to reach students pursuing educational goals at the same time as having other important commitments in their lives.
Braelyn Henry
Northwest side
Fear versus Facts 2020
The death toll of COVID-19 has passed 180,000, over three times the number of American lives lost in Vietnam. Three times!
Imagine for a second, the Vietnam Wall in Washington three times as long as it is, with all these COVID-19 names on it. But our President still declines to take responsibility. It is what it is, he says.
The Vietnam War tore our country apart and eventually drove a president from the White House. COVID-19 is posing an equally serious test.
Our response to date illustrates two things: first, we have done worse than any other country in the world. Second, that response is a result of decisions taken — and not taken, by President Donald Trump.
He now says that America will not be safe under Joe Biden. Really? Compared to the 180,000 plus lives we have lost under President Trump?
It’s time to make a choice. Make it on facts, not fear.
Gene Griffithd
East side
