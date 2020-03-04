Letters to the Editor

Weakening of CDC, FDA endangered our health
I hope you are aware that Trump, two years ago, reduced funding to the CDC and other health-essential agencies such as the EPA and the FDA, for which compliance and enforcement actions have plummeted. These are the agencies that have been in place for many years to protect the health of Americans. They do require funding so that they can do their work.
I realize bureaucracies are notoriously inefficient but this citizen is willing to allocate a healthy portion of my federal taxes to keep myself and my progeny healthy. The only “swamp” these agencies are in is the virus and bacterial swamp that claims lives.
Oh, you like your Medicare and federal highways so you are healthy enough to drive on safe highways to drive to see your children? Your grandchildren?
As you all know, that was all among the re-election decisions for Trump. “Drain the swamp,” he promised.
Don’t go down the drain.
Gordon MacDonald
Downtown
A flu shot could make you less vulnerable
As news of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread, and the world financial markets have been rocked, it is understandable that people are worried. This is a new virus, its course is unclear, and there is no vaccine available. But, worry is one thing, hysteria is another.
As most public health websites have recommended, we should all practice good hygiene, avoid people with cough and cold, stay home if we are sick, and wash hands with soap and water frequently. What I have not seen addressed, is the need for everyone to get their flu shot.
The flu is a virus for which we do have a vaccine, and the vaccine is killed virus, so it cannot make anyone sick. If someone does contract the flu, it will lower that individual’s immune system and make them more vulnerable to COVID-19. So, get your flu shot now.
Judith Riley, retired OB/GYN
Midtown
Steer more dollars
to public education
Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts voucher program by voting for Prop. 305. Do our legislators not understand what the voters were saying?
Now, in addition to wanting to expand the program, they are trying to make it legal to use these funds across state lines in five adjoining states. They make it sound like a good thing as it would allow students in poor schools bordering these states to cross over to attend their schools. Wouldn’t it be better to use that money to improve our schools that so badly need it?
Arizona schools currently rank 49th in median teacher pay, there are 1,700 classrooms without permanent teachers, and Arizona has the highest rate of teacher turnover in the United States. Read about the “Save Our Schools Act” at: azednews.com
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley
Liberal judges could spur new migration
Last year President Trump, with the cooperation of Mexico, enacted the “Remain in Mexico” protocols for primarily Central Americans claiming asylum. At the time there was a flood of Central Americans entering the United States either at the ports of entry or through the desert, surrendering to the Border Patrol. The Border Patrol made over 900,000 apprehensions on the Southwest border, mainly Central Americans.
Trump’s protocols, along with other asylum agreements with Mexico and Guatemala, ended the flood. Now comes two liberal federal judges appointed by Bill Clinton on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, who in a 2-1 ruling, placed an injunction against the protocol. U.S. Customs and Border Protection informed the court that the decision would mean 25,000 applicants, all subject to detention, would immediately be allowed into the country and could restart the flood.
All of this at a time of the coronavirus spreading, now into Mexico. Within a few hours, the 9th Circuit stayed their own injunction to hear further arguments.
David Burford
Northwest side
More effective ways
of distributing organs
Re: the Feb. 18 article “Organs for transplants often get lost, delayed on flights, study finds.”
The University of Arizona has a long and effective history in organ transplantation, particularly the heart and lung. Having been a participant in the program from 1983-87 and being chief of service for the Minneapolis Heart Institute transplant program for over 20 years, I read with interest the front-page article by JoNel Aleccia on organ waste in which she confirms prior data of up to 30% unnecessary organ discard.
In an era where over 113,000 patients are awaiting organ donation, not a single organ can be wasted, thus OmniLife Inc. has developed a mobile app to address this and other issues inherent in organ donation and recovery.
Aleccia rightly notes that outmoded means of communication and information sharing contribute to this organ waste.
The OmniLife app, TXP Chat, received a Phase I, $250,000 Small Business Innovative Research Grant from the National Library of Medicine of the National Institutes of Health.
The results from the study indicate: decreased time from organ offer to transplant, reduced time to organ acceptance, increased number of organs offered and improved quality of life for transplant professionals by dramatically reducing the number of phone calls, faxes and emails. The ensuing Phase II, $1.5M grant was awarded to continue TXP Chat on a larger scale and pilot an artificial intelligence interface for predictive analytics and logistics.
In concert with the co-founder, Eric Pahl, these data are “in production” with the interdisciplinary peer-reviewed journal Progress in Transplantation.
We congratulate Allecia and the Arizona Daily Star for bringing this problem again to light and trust we can offer an effective solution that will sustain broader organ distribution.
Robert W. Emery, M.D.
Foothills
Canada’s health care:
high taxes, long waits
Re: the March 2 opinion “Canada’s socialized system of health care shouldn’t be praised.”
Mr. St. Onge’s opinion piece reference to Canada’s socialized system of health care is an accurate, factual depiction of life under government-controlled and mandated health care.
It is also identical to the experience of every other country in the world that has tried the same system. This type of care is economically indefensible and medically untenable. Its outcome for the patient is negative in both respects.
Keep this in mind when you are considering whom will get your vote in this years presidential election.
Les Hudson
Foothills
Happy with my care, says this Canadian
Re: the March 2 opinion “Canada’s socialized system of health care shouldn’t be praised.”
Peter St. Onge’s opinion piece about Canada’s health-care system is wrong in just about every aspect. The Heritage Foundation is well known as an ultraconservative body with often unsubstantiated diatribes against anything progressive. He claims his opinions are facts; they are not.
I and everyone I know in Canada are very happy with our health-care and taxation system. In terms of net benefits, our tax rate is much lower than in the States and our health care, as evidenced by a look at world-wide health and longevity charts, is much better. Some of the most advanced medical procedures in the world were invented in Canada and are available to us for free.
Lo Richardson, Arizona winter visitor
Vancouver, British Columbia