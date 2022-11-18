Local Opinion: Juan Ciscomani had the perfect ad campaign, except for one thing

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I didn’t know who Juan Ciscomani was or what he had done in life. I had never heard of him before this year when he ran for Congress. But I do know one thing about him now for sure. He knows how to hire the right advertising agency. I don’t know their name, but I am presenting them with my award for 2022 Best Political Campaign.

Eons ago, I was in the ad agency business myself and promoted a few political candidates. But honestly I don’t think I was ever as good as those Ciscomani folks.

Juan Ciscomani, that’s an unusual name, but very memorable. And the advertising made it even more so. The sign graphics, wow. Big, bold, and consistent. There was no doubt what his name was. Easy to read when you are zipping by at 50 mph.

I saw his TV ads right before Election Day. I don’t remember much about them, but he was wearing a shirt with the University of Arizona logo. That was plenty for me. How could anyone not vote for a guy wearing their school’s logo? His website was top notch, too.

I told my wife, “Now there’s a guy who knows how to run a campaign, or at least knows how to pick the right people to do it. He will win, no doubt about it.”

And he did.

He didn’t get my vote because I am on the other side and what he said was mostly what I was against. But it’s “not what you say, it’s how you say it,” and he said it right.

So, the person with the best campaign is the most likely to win, right? Usually. And that’s where the Republicans are so good. Many of them come from the business sector and they know how to sell. The Democrats tend to be more of your liberal arts, artistic bunch. Their signs are prettier, more pleasing and would win in art competitions. Republicans are wham, bam, slam, hit you over the head … no doubt who they are or what they stand for.

A great example was the governor’s race. Katie Hobbs…lovely pastel signs and if you slowed down and squinted you could see the message at the top, “Vote November 8, 2022.” Gee, that’s a real grabber.

Down the street was the Kari Lake sign, bold white letters on dark blue that shouted out on the top “TRUMP ENDORSED.” No doubt about who she was and what she believed. Of course, you could question the smarts of the message during the general election, but that’s not my point here. The point is, you’ve got to actually read it to make an impact. She did lose, so what good were those signs, anyway?

Now, that’s another whole thing … just signs in general. I understand that someone running for a local school board race or constable uses road signs. Usually nobody ever heard of them and it’s a cheap way to get some name recognition. Hopefully folks will remember you when they see that name among a clump of others on the ballot for a position they didn’t even know existed. “Hmmm, I’ll vote for them, I think I’ve seen that name before.”

Why would anybody spend campaign funds on small road signs for a major candidate? Don’t we already know who Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs are? Will a small sign with their name influence our vote? I think not.

But let’s return to Juan Ciscomani. Tell me who his ad agency is so I can hire them to promote the next product I invent or for the next store I open. As far as I can see it, Juan Ciscomani has only one flaw when it comes to his political acumen. He’s not on my side.