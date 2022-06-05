 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Sadly, we expect gun violence at our schools. But we don't accept it.

Mallika Sunder

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

A feeling of bliss overflows students all across the nation every time the school year draws to a close and summer vacation creeps closer. But for the 19 children massacred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, their bliss was cut short.

We are high school students in Tucson, and watching children being slaughtered in their own schools makes us afraid. As students, our safety, our lives, our futures remain uncertain as gun violence surges in America.

For us and our classmates, these tragedies no longer surprise us, we expect them. But we must not accept school shootings as the new normal. Shootings like the one that took the lives of these children in Uvalde are not inevitable — not in Texas, not anywhere.

As far as we can see, there is an established pattern: The more accessible guns are, the more violent shootings that arise. We need stronger gun safety laws to protect us when we go to class.

People are also reading…

The Uvalde shooting came nearly a decade after a gunman killed 20 small children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, making the shooting in Uvalde the second-deadliest at an elementary, middle, or high school on record in the United States. Last fall, we were horrified by the mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. NPR reported that Uvalde was the 27th school shooting so far this year.

On an average day in the United States, at least 35 people are murdered with a gun, according to the New York Times. So far this year, 213 mass shootings have taken place. Just a few weeks ago, we saw the grocery store shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York.

We must realize that this is not normal. No other industrialized nation in the world has a gun homicide rate nearly as high or has mass shootings at a similar frequency.

It is far too easy for high-risk individuals like the 18-year-old shooter at Uvalde to legally get their hands on destructive weapons. Republican officials and NRA advocates may claim that “a lack of security in public spaces” is the cause of such tragic events, but that isn’t the problem. The problem is how easily these young and unstable individuals can get assault weaponry that is designed to maximize casualties and wreak havoc.

The state of Texas, especially, has very few gun restrictions compared to the rest of the country. Last summer, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill, despite objections from law enforcement agencies, that allowed anyone 21 years and older to carry a handgun in public without a permit or training. With laws like that, there can be no oversight over whether dangerous people like the 18-year-old at Uvalde abuse their weapons.

Giving weapons to teachers and staff is not the answer. What reassurance do parents have knowing their children spend eight hours a day with an armed gunman as a teacher? That’s not in the job description. They aren’t paid enough for this. No amount of money will ever be enough.

In order to keep school shootings like Uvalde from happening again, we must prioritize prevention and that begins with addressing the threat firearms pose when they are in the hands of young, dangerous people who have no training.

The Sandy Hook shooting was almost a decade ago, and it was considered a turning point in the gun violence prevention movement. We are now at another critical point.

It is time to voice our dissatisfaction with the laws and policies of this nation. We must demand change.

So join us as we rally and as we march all over the country on Saturday, June 11. If you’re in Tucson, join us at El Presidio Plaza as we rally from 5-7 p.m. Volunteer to register people to vote. If you haven’t yet, register yourself to vote. We can’t do this alone.

For more information on March for Our Lives Tucson, visit marchtucson.com.

+3 

Bijin
+3 

Williams
+3 

Dorland

Fida Bijin is entering the 12th grade at Basis Tucson North High School. Ellie Dorland is entering the 11th grade at City High School. Mallika Sunder is entering the 12th grade at Catalina Foothills High School. Jeffrey Williams is entering the 12th grade at City High School.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Without trust and truth, we can't have democracy

Local Opinion: Without trust and truth, we can't have democracy

OPINION: "So, the next time you hear demagoguery or comments intended to dehumanize the “other side” or something that you know is untrue, stand up! Take a stand for truth, stand up for democracy and freedom, show courage and integrity like Gen. Milley did. And, never accept lies from a leader because you like their policies on other issues," writes Patrick DeConcini, Col (Ret) Arizona Air National Guard.

Arizona Opinion: We can be a great American wine region, but not without water

OPINION: "The state Legislature has thus far avoided passing legislation that would ensure businesses like mine have a reliable water supply for years to come --but that could change. There is currently an opportunity before the Arizona Legislature to act on water policy and support small farms and businesses like mine in rural areas," writes Demion Clinco. 

Local Opinion: Our make-believe 'bang, bang' days are long gone

Local Opinion: Our make-believe 'bang, bang' days are long gone

OPINION: "Gone are the Saturday matinees with the cowboy heroes. Gone are the pretend reenactments of those movies. Gone are the days when a young boy’s innocence did not give a second thought to pretending to shoot a gun at someone else because it was all make-believe," writes Tucsonan Robert Nordmeyer. 

Heather Mace: There have always been guns in my classroom

Heather Mace: There have always been guns in my classroom

OPINION: "Whole families could be shattered by a single encounter with a gun. Even though these events took place off campus, students carried the trauma responses of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and mood changes with them everywhere, including into school," writes Star contributor Heather Mace. 

Local Opinion: Silence that speaks volumes

Local Opinion: Silence that speaks volumes

OPINION: "The Moment of Silence specifically does not require or suggest that the children think about anything in particular during that moment. Their teachers do not tell them what to think about. Instead, they can ask their parents or guardians — which gives space for meaningful conversations to take place at home between parents and children," writes Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin. 

Fitz's Opinion: When it's no longer a game for a family and fans

Fitz's Opinion: When it's no longer a game for a family and fans

The young daughter of an educator educates her peers

"The Monday after that October game, Coach Hardy walked into his classroom and found a Hangman game scrawled across his white board. The six blanks were filled in with the N-word. An image was posted. Word spread online," writes David Fitzsimmons. 

Local Opinion: Protecting patients means preserving health care subsidies

Local Opinion: Protecting patients means preserving health care subsidies

OPINION: "Lawmakers must not let this opportunity slip away. They can’t simply put off these challenges for another few years. All Americans deserve the security of affordable health insurance — Congress must make subsidies permanent without delay as the year-end expiration date approaches," writes Tucsonan Anna Estrada. 

Terry Bracy: GOP seeks full flowering of minority rule

Terry Bracy: GOP seeks full flowering of minority rule

OPINION: "They genuinely seem to believe that the imagined autocratic efficacy of a strong man in power would be preferable to the built-in inefficiencies of a functioning democracy. This is the full flowering of their vision for minority rule," writes Star contributor Terry Bracy. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News