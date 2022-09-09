 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Yes on Prop 308 is good for all of us

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Angela sat in my office in the counseling area of Catalina High School crying unconsolably. As the result of my constant urging for all eligible seniors to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) she had taken the form home to get the household info needed. Because of a combination of fear and embarrassment, Angela’s parents had never told her that they had come to the U.S., bringing her as an infant, escaping terror and economic woes in their home country, without documentation.

Both her parents went to work every day, paid withholding taxes and sales taxes, and had built a life for her that she was sure was leading to the college education and nursing career she had worked so hard in her high school classes to achieve. Now that was beyond reach. Not only would she not qualify for any federal or state tuition help, the cost of out-of-state tuition at Pima Community College and the University of Arizona was triple that of in-state students.

The term “dreamers” is normally defined as students brought here as young children without documentation, including those who might or might not qualify for DACA status. These are young people who have grown up in our community and gone to school alongside our own children. They may or may not speak their native language fluently and many have never even visited their places of origin since immigrating to the U.S.

The Arizona Legislature passed a bipartisan bill last year (introduced by Republican state Sen. Paul Boyer) that will let voters decide if the state should expand in-state tuition access to dreamers who live in, and graduated from, high school in the state (Proposition 308).

If enacted, Arizona would join more than 20 states —including Florida, Texas, and Kansas — that recognize the financial hardship that out-of-state tuition imposes on them. Research shows that as many as 3,600 current Arizona high school students could benefit from this measure. That translates into $28 million in additional earnings for a workforce with two- or four-year degrees and certificates, $23 million in additional spending power, and $4.9 million in local, state and federal tax revenue, according to the American Immigration Council.

If Arizona is to continue to innovate and embrace the future of work, it must ensure that its workforce is equipped to meet employer demands in technology and the skilled trades. Our own community is faced with an ever-deepening shortage of well-trained workers in these areas. Look at the help wanted signs and online job listings for every auto repair, HVAC repair, aviation technology, electronic technology and major employers like Caterpillar and Raytheon.

The public service sector in our community especially struggles to find qualified first responders, including police, fire and EMT job candidates that could benefit from degrees and certificates earned at PCC if offered at affordable tuition rates currently prohibited by state law.

Most concerning for older folks like myself, is the dire status of available certificate and degree holding medical technicians, patient care assistants and registered nurses. According to online job postings, the overall demand in Arizona for candidates with health-care certificates increased from 2017 to 2021 by 147%.

So, this becomes much more than just about Angela (she is on her way now with help from organizations such as Scholarships A-Z with some limited resources to offer scholarships to nonresident students) and the other 3,600 dreamers.

It is about us as a community that desperately needs educated, skilled, certificate and degree bearing workers to ensure and improve the quality of life for everyone. To deny these students that chance to help themselves, their families and our entire community obtain that goal is not only morally untenable, it doesn’t help anyone, no matter what your political stance is.

Please consider a yes vote on Proposition 308 this November for all of us!

Mark Hanna

Mark Hanna is a retired TUSD high school college counselor and former Pima Community College Governing Board member.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

