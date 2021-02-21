Paul Durham: A look back at my time on the Tucson City Council as I resign March 1

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
On March 1, I will resign my seat on Tucson’s City Council to attend to personal needs and be with my husband, who is living with terminal cancer.
As I prepare to leave public office, I am grateful for the time I have had to serve Ward 3 residents. I am also immensely grateful to have time with my husband, Philippe.
While my tenure was shorter than expected, I believe I have accomplished many priorities I committed to while running for office in 2017.
In my first meeting in December 2017, I worked swiftly to guide the mayor and council to aggressively develop solar photovoltaic systems at city facilities. To date, 20 megawatts of solar energy is being generated thanks to these efforts, and more is on the way.
I advocated for energy performance contracting beginning in 2018, saving the city dollars while reducing greenhouse gas emissions through smart energy retrofits of aging public buildings. In 2018, I began steadfast work to advance the Thrive in the 05 collaboration and develop key public investments in support of neighborhoods in the 85705 ZIP code. This effort was one that was borne from the work of my predecessor, Karin Uhlich.
In 2019, I led my colleagues to establish an energy fund. This fund banks the savings from those energy retrofits and allows the funds to be reinvested in projects aimed at reducing the city’s energy use and increasing its transition to renewable energy.
Early last year, I saw the fruits of my efforts pay off when the city of Tucson received its first electric bus. Transit has long been a priority for Ward 3 residents, and I continued this advocacy while looking to transition our fleet away from fossil fuels. I am proud to share that another 10 electric buses will join the Sun Tran fleet soon.
Last spring, in response to the pandemic, I advocated to ensure that households receive relief from eviction. This effort helped establish a formal partnership between local Pima County constables and the city to prevent harm caused by housing insecurity. This ultimately kept more than 4,000 families in their homes.
In September, I joined with Mayor Regina Romero to guide the city of Tucson to adopt a Climate Energy Declaration, including the commitment to reach carbon neutrality and 50% waste reduction by 2030. The declaration, coupled with the forthcoming Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, provides a path for a radical realignment of all city functions toward manifesting a more sustainable future.
I believe it is critical that someone with commitments to the environment, transit and equitable housing is selected to finish out my term. As a part of my due diligence in considering the future of Ward 3 and the remainder of my term, I believe the process to appoint my successor must be quick. I want to make sure that Ward 3 residents are represented with a vote on the council and that there is continuity in service.
For the benefit of the representation of the Ward 3 residents and the LGBTQ community, and to carry on these commitments to the environment, transit and equitable housing, it is my hope that the mayor and council appoint former Ward 3 council member Karin Uhlich.
Karin is the best person to complete my term. In the upcoming months, we will continue to deal with the consequences of COVID-19 in our community and necessary budget discussions. Karin is experienced, qualified, knowledgeable about our ward and has already been elected by the residents of Ward 3. She can step into the role without a learning curve.
It has been my distinct pleasure to serve the remarkable residents of Ward 3 on Tucson’s City Council. Thank you.
Paul Durham was elected to the Tucson City Council Ward 3 in 2017.