The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) has published facts and figures concerning the growth of cremation as an alternative to traditional burial. They note that in 1960, only 3.6% of Americans opted for cremation. The NFDA now predicts the cremation rate in 2025 will be 63.3% which is a 1658.3% increase in 65 years!

However, with the rise in awareness of cremation, people have sought options for this energy-intense and environmentally concerning practice.

The term “green” burials was coined to denote options to traditional methods. There are many new methods to achieve these goals. A new green option was passed into law by the Arizona Legislature in 2022 called alkaline hydrolysis (i.e., Aquamation). This process uses potassium hydroxide, water, and heat that mimics natural decomposition, but requires 90% less energy with significantly less energy and combustion in CO2 emissions than traditional fire cremation.

With water conservation at the top of everyone’s mind, Aquamation requires only the average amount of water a household uses in a day to complete the process. No harsh chemicals or acids are used, so the water is environmentally safe and does not need to be treated. When Aquamation is complete, loved ones receive the same cremains or ashes as in traditional fire cremation that can be scattered in a meaningful location, saved in an urn, or buried in a traditional plot.

Mortuaries throughout the state are interested in bringing new technologies to their practice which provide options for individuals and their families. The new technologies will reduce energy use and pollution. Even though Arizona law allows for Aquamation, and mortuaries want to provide this option to the community, it remains unavailable because oversight rules have not been written. All that is required is for the Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers to change the language to allow for Aquamation and its oversight regulations.

Mortuaries considering new technologies have been reluctant to adopt new techniques and equipment to provide this service until formal rules have been adopted. Only then will they move forward to purchase and install necessary equipment in their operations and train staff to use the new machinery. Necessary rules and regulations should be drafted immediately and provided to those operators who wish to consider providing this technology to the people of our state.