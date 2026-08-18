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A Tucson-born commercial litigator, Bevans brings experience from Harvard Law and a commitment to pro bono advocacy back to the community where he grew up.

Alexander Bevans is a Tucson-born commercial litigator at Snell & Wilmer whose professional journey from local construction sites and restaurants to Harvard Law and litigation informs his commitment to advocacy, service, and to Southern Arizona.

A graduate of Catalina Foothills High School, Alex attended the University of Arizona before relocating to Boston. There, he earned an economics degree summa cum laude from the University of Massachusetts Boston, worked as an economic consultant, and later earned his J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School.

Alex went on to practice commercial litigation in Boston, where he dedicated significant time to pro bono service. In recognition of that commitment, he was named a Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Pro Bono Honor Roll High Honors Recipient in 2023.

Alex is most proud to be a father to David (3) and Falynn (1). After starting a family and returning to Tucson, Alex now serves Southern Arizona as a part of GTL’s Class of 2027, a commercial litigator, a pro bono advocate, and a mentor in the community that helped shape him.