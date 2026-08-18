Prefer us on Google Learn More

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona’s CFO, Thomas uses financial leadership to strengthen nonprofits and build public trust in organizations serving the community.

Ryan Thomas is the Chief Financial Officer of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, where he believes nonprofit finance is about more than budgets and financial statements—it's about safeguarding the public's trust. He is passionate about building financial systems that give donors, volunteers, and the community confidence that charitable resources are managed responsibly and directed toward meaningful impact.

Throughout his career with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, Saavi Services for the Blind, and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Ryan has worked to strengthen organizations so they can better serve the people who depend on them. He has also been proud to support Southern Arizona through his involvement with Reveille Men's Chorus, reflecting his belief that strong communities are built by organizations that empower people and create opportunities for everyone to thrive.

A lifelong Southern Arizonan, Ryan is proud to invest his career in the community that shaped him. He believes the region's greatest strength is its people, and that thoughtful stewardship and compassion help create a place where families can flourish, and every member of the community has the opportunity to belong.